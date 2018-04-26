Students of Tomorrow Mentoring Program boasts 50 new graduates at Parkway Middle School for 2018

From Karen Grey

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Faculty and Mentors of Parkway Middle School announces the 2018 graduates of their Parkway Students of Tomorrow Mentoring Program. The program was designed to create an environment giving kids with low self-esteem the opportunity to connect with leaders and business owners, which in turn helped them to see a brighter way into the future.

The majority of these 50 students, started this journey displaying low attendance problems and low grade point averages. By partnering students with 45 business professionals in fields of interest expressed by the students, mentors were able to turn the tables resulting in a change in attitude and behavior.

What was originally slated to be a one on one monthly meeting and mentoring session between mentee and mentor, quickly transitioned to weekly meetings, weekend visits and total family interaction, forging life-long relationships beyond the program. “Teachers are seeing grade point averages on the rise and attendance issues on the decrease. Students are seeing a transformation within themselves,” reports Lakesha Gary, President/CEO of Financial Partner Group and co-founding member for the program. “We’ve seen and continue to witness a rise in self-esteem among our mentees and a confidence that was not there prior to participating in the pro-gram,” she added. “They are truly looking forward to what comes next,” concluded Gary.

On Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m., Financial Partner Group will host its first ever Mentorship Program Recognition Dinner to celebrate the achievements of its first class of graduates. Mentors and mentees, will receive certificates and plagues in recognition of their hard work. The reception will take place at Parkway Middle School, 3600 N.W. Fifth Ct., Lauderhill, Fla.

Mission Statement: We believe every great achiever is inspired by a great mentor, and with the right guidance can achieve anything. It is our purpose to encourage, motivate and inspire our students through this mentoring program by introducing knowledge and wisdom to each student. We all need someone who inspires us to be the best we can be and excel to our highest potential.

Students of Tomorrow Mentorship was co-founded by a dedicated group of Broward County professionals and educators. We believe our goal is to serve both youth and community by dedicating the time that yields meaningful impressions and lasting relationships. Our team leaders strongly believe that the slightest positive influence has the potential to change a child’s life. To learn more about the program and find out how you too can become a mentor, call (954) 868-2817 or email: financialpartnergroup@gmail.com.