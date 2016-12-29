Q & A: What does Reverend Deal say?

‘Study to show thyself approved unto God’

Question: Must I attend seminary school before I can preach:

Answer: I must say no. Obtaining permission from a seminary, from a church, or a man does not validate your personal relationship with God. You were called to proclaim the love and the redemption of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

For one to preach the word one must have received the high calling from God, personally. The word ‘Call’ is the Greek word klesis or calling’ meaning a member of the family of God. He or she has been summoned or called by God to preach. God told Jeremiah that’ before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee…..I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations’ (Jeremiah 1:5).

When one attends Bible College or Seminary, it enhances your call to preach. That is a good thing. It will further your knowledge in scripture, such as interpretation and the exegesis of a text. You will learn proper pulpit decorum and how to deliver an effective sermon. Remember what Paul says in scripture ‘Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth’ (2 Timothy 2:15).

Reverend David Deal is the senior pastor of Every Christian Church

