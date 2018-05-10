Ten-Year- Old Entrepreneur ‘Bosses on Em’ with her new footwear company

NATIONWIDE — Tween CEO and entertainer Amiya Steed founded her business, AMAK by Amiya footwear, in 2016 as a way of self-expression and to help combat bullying.

She quickly realized that in a world filled with such negativity, that daily positive affirmations and reminders were needed. AMAK by Amiya fulfills that need.

People nationwide can step into this world with positivity and confidence wearing AMAK by Amiya, which features a footwear collection called the “Manifesto Collection”.

The power of positive affirmations

Amiya believes that a person can dictate their day with their words. The Manifesto Collection features positive words that can be read aloud to promote positivity throughout the day. Positive affirmations are used to encourage, promote, and support the greatness in us all. Messages like: “I Can,” “I Will,” and “I Am” are wonderful ways to begin your day.

AMAK by Amiya footwear is available in tween/adult sizes, size 12 for youth through size 10 for adults.