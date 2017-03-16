You Are Here: Home » Local News » The 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale was recognized as 2017 Outstanding Community Based Mentoring Program of the Year

100-BLACK-MENThe 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale was recognized as 2017 Outstanding Community Based Mentoring Program of the Year. Pictured(l-r), Anthony Robinson, Norvel Bethel, Quentin Morgan, School Board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, 100 Black Men Chapter President Dennis Wright, Sal Richardson, Mikelange Olbel and George Odom.

