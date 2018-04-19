The 2018 DBCF Conference moving forward in solidarity

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCF) is an organization which represents a collective voice of over 1.3 million Democrats in the Great State of Florida. Next weekend from April 20-22, 2018 the DBCF will hold its 36th State Conference in Orlando at the Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive, Orlando, Fla. We are very excited about this being an election year, and with collaboration and hard work, we can impact the ballot and public policy by building a Florida that respects the rights of all residents, access to quality healthcare, protect voting rights, address poverty, and help to create jobs.

Under the new leadership of President Lydia Hudson, and a committed Executive Committee, the theme of the conference is “Elevating Black Voices for Equity, and a Better Florida.” This year the goal is to be a physical advocate for the issues that affect African Americans, and hold accountable those who are detrimental to our children, women, and community. Friday, April 20, will be a day of registration, education, workshops, mobilization, and sharing some time for fun, and meet/greet in the evening

Saturday, April 21 is an exciting work day, which starts in the morning with a millennial roundtable discussion facilitated by New York assembly-men, and Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Michael Blake. In the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., a Florida Gubernatorial Forum with the Democratic Candidates of 2018 will be held. The DBCF will endorse after the interviews.

Finally in the evening, “The Soul of the Party Gala” will be held in the Ballroom, where the Honorable Aramis Ayala, Orange County State’s Attorney will be the keynote speaker.

“We are very excited about the upcoming year and with your help we can effect positive change for our residents across this State of Florida. So I humbly ask you to join us at our 36th DBCF conference, and become a member of one of the most loyal constituency of voters. What we affectingly call, “The Soul of the Party,” says Lydia Hudson – new president of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida.

There are 22 chapters in existence across the State of Florida, and the statewide member-ship exceeds 800 members respectfully. Henry Crespo, Sr. past president of the previous four years, is credited with bringing new energy and focus to the caucus. The new president, Lydia Hudson, will build on Mr. Crespo’s success and make a seamless transition to her platform, which focuses on education, more millennium participation, and increasing the number of chapters.

For more information about the conference, go online www.dbcflorida.org or please contact Jarrod Pouncey or Jill Lewis-Diggs, at (813) 703-2913 or email Registration@dbcflorida.com.