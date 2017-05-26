The 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit closes out with call to action

Students line up to enter the Miramar Cultural Arts Center to attend the L.I.T. Youth Rally. (Photo credit: Gregory F. Reed, MFA)

From Jessica Modkins

MIAMI, FL — Hundreds of Broward and Dade county students lined up to attend the invitation-only Leaders In Training (L.I.T.) Youth Rally at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center on Friday, May 19, 2017. “Out of the five years that we have provided opportunities for youth enrichment, this year surpasses them all,” said LEAD Nation Executive Director Adrian Freeman on the success of the rally. LEAD Nation Annually provides the South Florida Youth Summit to South Floridian students for free.

“The L.I.T. Rally has reached far above our expectations on all levels – attendance, learnings, and excitement.” The L.I.T. Rally was just one component for the 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit. The Summit kicked off on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Urban League of Broward County with a candid discussion on the Black community.

Moderated by NBC 6 News Anchor Jawan Strader, pane-lists Angela Rye and Roland Martin didn’t hold back. “Both were just as real and raw, especially Roland Martin,” said Rebecca Vaughn. Martin explained the importance of how a Black person’s fight for equality went beyond their race. “The explosion of women in the workforce is as a result of professional schools because of what Black folks did to get the civil rights act in 1964. If you are Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean and you love voting in you native language – thank Black people. That is possible because of the 1964 voting rights act… Blacks were fighting to change a system.”

The marching orders and attitude of 2017 for Blacks are to be fully prepared for 30 years from now. To leverage the existing power despite present leadership to drive change. Bank Black, buy Black, and give Black is the principal for future success. Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1967 book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos in Our Community” is still relevant and lays the foundation for our tomorrow.

State Representative Shevrin Jones, LEAD Nation co-founder, closed out the Summit with sincere thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers. “The team worked tirelessly for one year to plan an experience of a lifetime for South Floridians. Over 2,000 lives have been inspired and encouraged to change the narrative of our next generation.”