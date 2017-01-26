You Are Here: Home » Opinions » ‘The accident is President’

‘The accident is President’

Posted by: Posted date: January 26, 2017 In: Opinions | comment : 0

GUS-LLetter to the Editor

‘The accident is President’

Donald Jacka – Trump is a man of no good. And he showed you people who voted for him. All he knows  about are golf courses and hotels. What has he ever been in charge of besides those two (2) things? So what does he know about being in charge of a country. Now that he’s in charge you will see how things will change. He made a mistake on the first day in office. Why would he want the bust of MLK removed from the oval office. If you don’t know you better ask somebody. Who wants  to see something like that the next four (4) years. If you would have had the sense to vote, Hillary would have won and made history. So now we have a mistory to put up with. Sorry, but you women waited too late to March; you should’ve voted for Hillary first.

Gus L.

Be Sociable, Share!

    About The Poster

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9239

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top