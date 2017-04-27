The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Miami was honored to provide a world class Homecoming for two of its brothers, Tarrell McCraney and Barry Jenkins. But, the Oscar Award winners literally flipped the script when they honored the center by donating $20,000 each to start a Cinematic Arts program at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center! The celebration was enjoyed by the Moonlight producers, director, play writer, cast, crew, elected officials, staff, committee members, and the community at large! Highlights included the Northwestern High School Marching Band, performances by AHCAC instructor Zipporah Hayes, AHCAC student Wesley Wray, a question and answer session with the cast, and a surprise from the Mayor, renaming the Street Moonlight Way. Eric Knowles, CEO of the Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce, was able to grab a quick picture with Barry Jenkins and Tarrell McCraney. The free event was attended by hundreds of proud South Floridians. (Photos: AHCAC, Knowles )

