The Circus is coming to town

By Raphaela Carvalho

The BB&T Center will be hosting the world’s premiere Circus. Cirque du Soleil’s new frontier will launch with an “Ice Capade” slant Cirque du Soleil, coming to BB&T Center with a brand-new arena creation. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 34-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. “CRYSTAL” will perform in Sunrise Arena for 15 performances only, Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 29, 2018.

In this incarnation of “Cirque de Solelil – CRYSTAL,” gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, free-styles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations!

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before seen acrobatics. “Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL” fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowesses.