The Historic Ali Cultural Arts celebrates African American Music Appreciation Month with Press Play

An Exhibition by Jai and David I. Muir Featuring the Most Notable Names in Music

POMPANO BEACH, FL —The Historic Ali Cultural Arts is proud to present an exhibition featuring the paintings of Haitian visual artist Jai D and the photographs of David I. Muir. In celebration of June being African American music month, works on display will feature paintings of music icons including Prince, Diana Ross, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and concert photographs of Toni Braxton, Common, and Maxwell. The free exhibition runs from June 7- July 26, 2018, and there will be a free artist opening reception and art seminar on June 7, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, www.aliarts.org.

“Jai is an exciting self-taught South Florida artist whose works portray the style, grace, and boldness of some of the world’s most celebrated musical talents,” said Cherolyn Davis, director of programming and facilities. “And David’s critically acclaimed photography captures musicians in those magical moments on stage performing and connecting with their fans.”

Initiated by Jimmy Carter in 1979, the month-long celebration was changed by President Obama in 2016 to celebrate artists from the United States and their vital contributions to the world.

“A vital part of our Nation’s proud heritage, African American music exemplifies the creative spirit at the heart of American identity and is among the most innovative and powerful art the world has ever known,” President Obama wrote.

For Jai D, he paints from his personal experiences, ideas, and influences. He is not your traditional artist; his art is in some forms relative to black culture. He uses his creations to highlight and capture the essence, beauty, resilience and strengths of all things cultural. His use of abstract and bright vivid lustrous colors and textures can be found through-out most, if not all his paintings. Even though his art is mostly cultured, he is not biased nor does he limit himself to any particular art form, but rather allows his creativity, ideas and inspirations flow through his artwork.

David I. Muir is a photo artist, author, entrepreneur and community leader living in South Florida. His photo collections, including the critically acclaimed Pieces of Jamaica and its accompanying coffee table book, have toured in national and international exhibitions. He has owned and operated businesses in music, artist management, event production and fashion. Muir is currently part of the management team at Island Syndicate, publishers of Island Origins Magazine, and producers of “The Taste the Islands Experience”. He serves on local advisory boards, including non-profits and arts organizations, curates multiple annual Fort Lauderdale art exhibits yearly, conducts seminars for aspiring journalists and photographers, and teaches photography at Bro-ward College.