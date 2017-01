The last sibling of Esther Rolle has transitioned. Roseanna Rolle Carter passed away on Dec. 30, 2016 at the age of 98. She had a brief career in acting and marveled at the success of her younger sister Esther Rolle. The Rolle family settled in Pompano Beach and are pioneer members of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter Kelcina Carter Allen, her grandson Rodney Allen and a host of descendants of the Rolle family.

