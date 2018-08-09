The Ripple Effect

A Message From Our Publisher

And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’ Matthew 25:40 (NKJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It seems like election time always brings out the worst in people or so it seems. To give the benefit of the doubt, perhaps it has much to do with taking a personal inventory and a self-perspective on what have we done to make other people, the less fortunate, lives better.

Have we done all that we could to help improve situations where we could? I know that the Word says, “Do not judge so that you will not be judged.” The Message explains it this way: “Don’t pick on people, jump on their failures, criticize their faults— unless, of course, you want the same treatment. That critical spirit has a way of boomeranging. It’s easy to see a smudge on your neighbor’s face and be oblivious to the ugly sneer on your own. Do you have the nerve to say, ‘Let me wash your face for you,’ when your own face is distorted by contempt? It’s this whole traveling road-show mentality all over again, playing a holier-than-thou part instead of just living your part. Wipe that ugly sneer off your own face, and you might be fit to offer a washcloth to your neighbor.

It’s a hard- cold fact that outward behaviors seen and self-explained are not the ones that amount to a dissertation, rather those that one should be held accountable for, especially those who are in leadership and those who stand in the pulpit.

There are some who might object to the standards of where we view our pastors and elected official; therefore, I’m not judging. I’ll just state some facts. The latest incident with the Black preachers’ meeting with 45 has been on everyone’s radar and rightfully so. Do we truly understand how our behaviors as Pastors, never mind Politrickians at this point, create a ripple effect throughout the populace of which we represent and live with? What does the ripple effect look like when our church leaders say, “this is the most pro Black president that we’ve had in our life time? This president wants to prove something.”

It seems to be that much more complex when we are in the pastoral role as a leader. To whom much is given much is expected.

And then as it pertains to Politrickians and elections, the question must be asked: what have our leaders done for us lately that they need to be re-elected?

The buzz about what’s happening now seems to be urban renewal/revitalization and prison reform. Then I must ask, what does urban renewal/revitalization and prison reform look like under the current administration and what are those running for office offering to better it?

To me urban renewal/revitalization looks a lot like gentrification and prison reform which equates to warehousing inmates and creating a new form of slavery.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as it pertains to racism and to me, the aforementioned items are a part of racism, “It’s a system of adultery, perpetuated by an elicit intercourse between injustice and ill morality.”

Now, perhaps this may be an indicator by which you determine who you are voting for. Then, if you cannot vote because you have been a victim of our State Institutions, take four or five of your friends and family to the polls and let them cast their votes on your behalf. Let’s create a new form of “voter get back.”

Consequently, as the time to vote gets closer take a closer look at those who are running. If you are like a lot of voters and don’t truly know those that are vying for your votes, the Word says , “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, But a wise man is he who listens to counsel”, Proverbs 12:15 so talk to someone you trust to know the things that you may not, and make a decision from there.

There are a few things that you can take into consideration when it comes to casting your vote. And a great thing to look for in your consideration is what are they doing or have done for the least of them.

Incomprehensible demoralization is a point that will force all of us to reconsider what it means to truly live freely.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, please let us not live in incomprehensible demoralization, but in love so that we may be loved. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”