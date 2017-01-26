The rubber ducky in the tub

“You called in trouble and I rescued you; I answered you in the hiding place of thunder; I proved you at the waters of Meribah.” — Selah. Psalm 81:7 (NAS Bible)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

One Sunday in church, the pastor said something to make me reflect on a prior sermon that I heard from another preacher. It was concerning how God will create circumstances to make us come back to Him.

I thought, “Umm, how strange, but the more I thought about it, the clearer it became.”

As several examples interrupted my focus on the sermon, I began to equate a lesson learned from eating mangos as a kid. It was extremely difficult to get mangos everyday in season, since we didn’t have our own mango tree, however the final result was just as delicious.

I had to take my chances on getting the fruit from somebody elses’ tree without their permission (stealing).

I got caught ONE time and that’s all it took for that particular lesson. I broke a rule, “Thou shall not steal”, I did and paid the price and had bumps and brusies to prove it.

Then there was the time that I borrowed my daddy’s car without permission. I was the ‘big boy’ on the block. I had just gotton my Restricted Drivers License and I wanted to show off.

My parents had gone out for the evening and I thought that I would explore the neighborhood on borrowed wheels with a couple of friends.

Everything was going good until I almost hit a little boy as he ran from an ice cream truck. In a hurry I went around the truck and to my surprise this boy darted out. It scared me so bad, I had to check the driver’s seat for body fluids.

To some, these may appear as small things, yet either one could have escalated into major problems for me, let alone the boy if I would have run him over.

As I grew older there were many more times when God was trying to get my attention and I wasn’t listening to Him nor was I conscious of the warnings. Many times He allowed me to stumble and fall; but He has always pulled me up and given me another chance.

I think about the rubber ducky in the bath tub floating graciously on the water and as soon as the child gets in and begins to splash, the water around the ducky rides the tuberlant water with ease.

I envision the sides of the tub constructed with materials of hope, faith and prayer with grace being the life saver to all circumstances.

As the child plays in the water pushing and splashing, creating a mild storm, the more troubled the water the faster the ducky comes back to the child. The child holds and squeezes the ducky so affectionately until it’s time to send it through another test.

How often do we fight against turberlant waters not realizing that these same waters will cause us to come home if we would just take comfort in knowing whose troubling the waters?

“Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of men in their deceitful scheming.” Ephesians 4:14 (NIV)

“ It’s like a ship in a storm tossed about on the high sea with no way of controlling her path or her destiny. I am such when I’m not anchored in thee, yet I find comfort because I know who stirs the sea and He is doing it just for me.” ————Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Dear God I am greatful that You are the God of another chance. In Jesus name , amen.

THANK GOD, HE DOESN’T KEEP SCORE; HE ALREADY KNOWS THE OUTCOME