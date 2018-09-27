The Secret to Living to 112 Years Old is Whisky, Says Oldest Person in Britain

By Cat Wolinski

Last Sunday, Grace Jones of Broadway, England celebrated her 112th birthday. She earned the title of oldest person in Britain. Her secret? A nightly tipple of Scotch whisky.

“I started having a nightly tot of it when I turned 50 so I’ve been having it every night for the last 60 years and I certainly have no intention of stopping now,” Jones, who prefers Famous Grouse, said. “My doctor said ‘keep up with the whisky Grace, it’s good for your heart.’”

Jones, known to her friends and family as “Amazing Grace,” was born in Liverpool, England in 1906. She is a mother of one daughter, 80-year-old Deirdre McCarthy.

We never tire of a little wisdom, especially when it involves booze.