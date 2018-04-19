“They Came Before Columbus”
Lesser Known Black History Figure
* Guyaneseborn literary critic, linguist, and anthropologist.
* Associate professor of Africana Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
* In 1976, published the book, “They Came Before Columbus”, that features his arguments for an African origin of Mesoamerican culture in the Western Hemisphere.
* Achieved widespread attention within the African-American community for his claims of prehistoric African contact and diffusion of culture in Central and South America.
* In 1983, authored “The Lost Sciences of Africa: An Overview,” that discusses early African advances in metallurgy, astronomy, mathematics, architecture, engineering, agriculture, navigation, medicine, and writing.