Third Annual “Protect The Children” Gala 2018

Roger Dehart, Activist FDWO Protect The Children Award

Female Development World Organization (FDWO) presents the 3rd Annual “Protect The Children” Gala 2018. This annual fundraising event seeks to bring awareness to the growing issues of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention in local, and international communities.

“Children who experience the horrific and tragic ordeal of sexual violation or other traumas through trafficking, tend to struggle with fear, substance abuse, and shame. Our aim is to silence the negative voices, help pass comprehensive legislation to protect them, and educate the communities most impacted, to create safe spaces, programs, and supports for those who were abused,” says Lavern Deer, FWDO Founder and CEO.

Human Trafficking is on the rise in America. The number of reported cases is over 35% higher between 2016 and 2017 nationally and over 50% higher here in the State Florida; according to The Florida Department of Children and Families. It is important to raise awareness for the general public to become aware of these alarming numbers, names and types of Human Trafficking Statics are listed as follows: #1 Sex Trafficking (3,186) 3,186 #2 Labor Trafficking (689) 689 #3 Trafficking Type Not Specified (411) 411 4 Sex and Labor (174) 174 of Cases 4,460.

These are the Human Trafficking Reported by States (2017) 13, 897 Calls Made #1 California (705) 705 #2 Texas (433) 433 #3 Florida (329) 329 #4 Ohio (191) 191 #5 New York (180) 180 – #1 Illicit Massage/Spa Business (435) 435 #2 Hotel/Motel-Based (311) 311 – #3 Residence-Based Commercial Sex (237) 237 #4 Escort Services (203) 203 number of Cases 3186.

Led by a host committee that includes: Dr. Claude Jones, Medical Director, FDWO Honorary Board Member; Wayne Messam, Mayor, City of Miramar; Howard Berger, Vice Mayor, City of Lauderhill; Ken Thurston, Commissioner, City of Lauderhill, Julie Fishman, Commissioner City of Tamarac; Peter Simon, President City if Tamarac, and Stacey Mirander, CEO The Etiquette Consultant.

This year’s “Protect The Children” gala in aid of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention, is planned for Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:00pm-11:00pm at the brand-new Crystal Ballroom located at The Venue Fort Lauderdale. Our keynote speaker is Representative Sean Shaw who is also a candidate for Florida Attorney General; our special guest speaker is Tragil Wade, Founder of America’s Big Sister. Entertainment by Ms. Betty Wright and the MOST, artist under her mentorship.

We would be honored to have you and your guests join us for this occasion. Call (754) 715-3223 or visit www.fdwo.org for tickets and tables information. Funds raised through the “Protect The Children” charity gala will benefit human trafficking and child abuse prevention.

Our Partners: Eve For Life, FP&L, Tuff Gong International, Mister Mister Foundation Inc, Caribbean National Weekly (CNW), Irie FM, Waste Management, Nova South Eastern University.

Behind Every Girl, a Village -The Female Development World Organization seeks to be this village beginning with girls and young women across the diaspora. We want you to attend the 3rd Annual Protect The Children Gala and experience being a part of this village with your support. We thank you in advance. Protect The Children Dinner Gala – 2018 (754) 715-3223 www.fdwo.org / info@fdwo.org