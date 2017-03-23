Through our eyes

“Yet to this day the Lord has not given you a heart to know, nor eyes to see, nor ears to hear.” Deuteronomy 29:4 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Last night while participating in the program titled Walk Through History subtitled “Through Our Eyes”, this program has grown into being one of the highlights of our Black History Month presented by State Representative Bobby Dubose who is doing excellent job. Not to cause any misrepresentation or put his program in a bad light, but thanks to the program, I was literally shocked back into reality. The reality of a short time ago in the history of this country the inhumane treatment of its Black citizens brought me to the point of almost wanting to actually choke somebody.

At the beginning of the program there was a video shown. The video had a lot of historical footage of the pain and agony of the unsolicited violence and death forced upon Black people. Much of the footage was less than 10 years old. However, the scab from the historical wounds of the past were torn from my heart like a baby from the arms of his enslaved mother.

Crying on the inside I made my way to the stage allowing God to keep me under control.

I cannot take anything away from the families of the Groveland Four, the four young Black man who were murdered for allegedly raping a 17-year-old white woman.

I know that according to the records, even though two of the young man we’re literally shot to death, they all were murdered because they lost their lives in one way or another to this vicious lying acts of racism and so too are those killed in recent times by aged old fears and deed rooted prejudice.

What was also reinforced to me last night is that prejudice has manifested itself in all facets of our lives as Black people towards Black people.

I said last night that all white people are not bad and all Black are not good. This is becoming so obvious to those who can truly see – not with the physical eye but with the spiritual eye. However, all is not lost in the actions of some adults. There were some children on the program last night, who have taken it upon themselves to do something to combat this spirit of racism. They have created a means to rebuild the self-esteem of young Black girls by giving away Black dolls with compliments that “you are beautiful”. They have attempted to address the wrongs that were created from a racist judicial system by writing a book and sending post cards to elected officials to bring justice to a situation which caused wrongful deaths.

Not all is lost, for those who are selfish, afraid and use their position or authority for personal gain off the mis-representation of the truth, we see you. And yes through our eyes we can find a way out of this hell hold of self-pity and allowing others to dictate who we are.

Through our eyes that have been open by the truth and for the truth we see you, those who have caused the pain that has tried to blind us to the truth. We see you but not physically because the pain that you have caused has been an attempt to destroy us spiritually and therefore we see you spiritually and your spirit is not pure – it is rotten and decayed and thereby it is dead and cannot hurt us. We see you!

“Dear God I pray that You open our eyes to be stayed on You allowing our focused to be God centered. In Jesus name, Amen.”

TUNNEL VISION WITH GOD IS ALRIGHT!