U.S. Air Force Airman Frederick D. Dixson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Dixson is the son of Adrienne and Fred Dixson and grandson of Janice and James Hayes and Cleopatra and Frederick Dixson, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He graduated in 2016 from Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.