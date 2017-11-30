Walking Workout for Better Physical and Mental Health

Marcos Restrepo, Closing The Gap Program Manager, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County

Over 45 residents of Lauderhill and Lauderdale Lakes have taken action to get physically active with Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Broward walking workout groups.

The walking workout is part of the Closing the Gap program funded by the Florida Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Equity and Community Foundation of Broward. Led by the Physical Fitness Coordinator, Cheryl Monique, a professional trainer and life coach, this walking workout is designed to last 12 weeks for interested individuals dedicated to be healthy inside and out.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Broward Closing the Gap program is dedicated to reducing health disparities that plague ethnic minorities in Broward County. According to the Florida Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, Closing the Gap “stimulates the development of community and neighborhood-based organizations to improve health out-comes of racial and ethnic populations and promote disease prevention activities.” Getting active and staying active is an important part of these disease prevention activities. BlackDoctor.org stated that “improved blood sugar control, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, fewer continence, improved circulation and movement, less stress and an overall feeling of well-being are some of the benefits of staying active”. Echoed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are physically active live longer and have a lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and some cancers.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies walking workout program includes exercises that help increase flexibility, muscle strength, balance and strengthen people’s heart. The participants receive a health assessment on the first day, and set their healthy goals, says Cheryl Monique. This assessment helps participants set health goals such as lose weight, lower blood pressure, get healthy, or improve their body mass index. Various exercise equipment’s are provided to make the walking workout meaningful and fun. Wo-men and men who are serious about getting healthy inside and out are invited to participate at no charge. Wear your sneakers, comfortable clothes, bring a bottle of water and join us at either location: Lauderhill Central Park Library on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., or Lauderdale Lakes Library on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information on Closing The Gap services contact Marcos Restrepo at call (954) 765-0550

Email:mrestrepo@hmhbbroward.org Website: hmhbbroward.org