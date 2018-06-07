We all have a job to complete

But one thing is needed; and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taking away from her. Luke 10:42 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” –Edmund Burke

Edmund Burke (1729 – 1797) was an Irish orator, philosopher, and politician whose forward thinking was, so it would appear, centuries ahead of his time. This British statesman and political philosopher was significant in the history of political theory.

Sir Edmund must have stretched his political intellect to reach beyond his timeframe to our present-day occurrences because his “necessary” has certainly happened.

It has become a common factor and almost an expectant in the everyday lives of good men/women to do nothing, causing a deluge of subjugating evil to rain down on the least, the lonely and the left out. This behavior is no longer contained in politricks. It’s more than just trickled down economics – it’s the downright life-choking kind.

How did this ameba acting parasite squirm its way out of the laboratory petri dishes into a humanoid form? Who was the mad scientist posing as demorepublician akin to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde?

At this point it doesn’t really matter because we, the controlled experiment, have no one in lab coats to come to our rescue; we allowed them to tell us who we are.

We have deserted from our own self-worth, basing our identity on the roles assigned by the mad scientist, whose total mindset is to prepare and get ready his lab rats to march to the tune of an obstinate orchestrated Pied Piper.

This is what happens when we move to an out of touch, out of the realm of empathy and into contingent self-esteem which is self-esteem based on the endorsement of others or on social judgements. When we take our directions or assume the positions that we let others put us in, this is what we get.

I wondered how Mary was able to stay at the feet of Jesus while her sister Martha carried on, creating a ball of confusion complaining because she felt that much more important since she was doing all of the labor and perhaps she elected herself to be in charge. I believed that Mary loved her sister and did not think that she was better than her, only that she was where she was supposed to be and that was at the feet of Jesus. Mary refused to be distracted and her spirit was content.

We must stick to the task that we have been assigned to by the Holy Spirit. There are so many times that we find ourselves pulled in every direction. There are those around us who think we should be doing everything opposite to what we have been spiritually and ultimately assigned to. Our behavior sometimes causes others to dislike us, label us as aloof, petty and selfish. People become so consumed by what they deem as necessary as opposed to the total workings for what is the good; “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them. Romans 8:28.

No, it’s not that we all have the same job, but we do all have a job that’s suited and already prepared for us.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. Give me the understanding to the job and task that You have prepared for me to do and the faith to see it through. In the name of Jesus. Amen.

GOD’S ASSIGNMENTS FOR US WILL NOT GO INCOMPLETED