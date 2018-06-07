WE’RE HIRING!

By Sheriff Scott Israel

It’s not easy work, but there is no other career in the world as rewarding as public safety. Countless individuals across the country and here in Broward County diligently serve in public safety, dedicating their lives to keep our communities safe and making a difference daily, both big and small.

And now you can, too!

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good women and men to join our team as law enforcement deputies. At BSO, serving and protecting is not just a job description; it is a way of life. These deputies serve in numerous positions, including road patrol deputy, criminal investigations detective and in our special units. And as the largest fully accredited public service agency in the country, there are numerous career advancement opportunities as well.

Make no mistake. Serving as a law enforcement officer comes with tremendous responsibility. At BSO, your job is more than just stopping crime – it is also connecting with our communities and forging lasting relationships with the diverse communities we serve. You will be equipped with rigorous training to handle every scenario with professionalism but also be required to bring a solid work ethic, sound reasoning and temperament and embrace BSO’s commitment to community policing, accountability and transparency.

We are also seeking to fill the ranks in our Department of Detention. Each day, these men and women are charged with maintaining order and discipline among detainees in our jails — the 12th largest jail system in the country — and also with ensuring the safety of the detainees, the public and other law enforcement and detention personnel. As rehabilitation is a top priority at BSO, detention deputies also have the unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of detainees because of their close and frequent interactions with prisoners.

Want to be part of BSO, but not sure becoming a sworn officer is the best fit for you? We also are looking for more individuals to join our team in the critically important positions of E911 Communications operators and Child Protective Investigations Section (CPIS) investigators. Communications operators are the lifeline between the community and first responders, and our CPIS investigators dedicate their careers to ensuring our community’s children are safe and secure.

Aside from the rewarding work you will perform, BSO also offers competitive salaries, out-standing work environment and competitive benefits (including low-cost medical insurance, retirement pension and generous time off) plus numerous opportunities for advancement. Equally important, you are not just an employee at BSO — you are part of our BSO family of over 5,600 employees.

You could be part of our BSO family. Join me and the rest of the BSO team by visiting jobs.sheriff.org.