What Hat Award Recipient Rev. Joe Cephus Johnson Jr. passesd on May 25, 2018

What Hat Award Recipient Rev. Joe Cephus Johnson Jr. passed on May 25, 2018

August 11, 1942 ~ May 25, 2018

Rev. Joe C. Johnson, Pastor of the Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Of Hallandale Beach, Florida, passed on May 25, 2018. Pastor Johnson will Lay in State on Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 12 noon until 8 p.m., at The Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church 816 N.W. First Avenue Hallandale Beach, Fla.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Greater Eben, 816 N.W. First Avenue Hallandale Beach, Fla.

The Celebration of Life Service will be Held on Sunday, June 3, 2018, 4 p.m., at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International 2300 N.W. 135 Street Miami, Fla.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV) 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.