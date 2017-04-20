What kind of bartender are you?

“Do all things without grumbling and faultfinding and complaining [against God] and questioning and doubting [among yourselves]” 2:14 (Amplified Bible)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As I prepare to write today I’m reminded of the scripture from Philippians 2:14. Our pastor preached on this particular verse many years ago, and he titled it, “Stop complaining”.

This topic has allowed me to rethink what I thought was meant: don’t complain to people, but complain to God. I was wrong in my thoughts, because God does not want us to complain at all.

Pastor Davidson made use of several scriptures to call attention to the message of not complaining. He pointed out in

1 Corinthians 10:10: “Nor grumble, as some of them did, and were destroyed by the destroyer.”

(New American Standard Bible)

Not realizing how often our words encourage others to join in on whatsoever topic of expression, we also invite into conversation whatever the spirit of the moment is.

We engage by pushing and pulling others to move into the attitude of, “My situation is worst than yours,” for the sake of commiseration.

We moan and groan ourselves into a symphony of ‘woe is me’ as we drift off into a state of obliviousness to all the goodness that God has bestowed on us.

By constantly complaining and allowing others to do the same, we are not setting good examples, thereby missing out on blessings. “I WILL bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

Psalm 34:1 (Amplified Bible)

How can we bless the Lord and complain at the same time?

Our pastor in his sermon used an analogy of a wine room filled with all kinds of wines and how we sometimes spend too much time in that beautiful wine-filled room. Here he played on the word whine.

Finding comfort in the whine room can lead one into dependence on whining. It’s like the more whine you get the more whine you want and the more diversity of whines your palate will thirsts for.

You’re no longer satisfied with just your whines; you long for the accompanying of others’ whines and before you know it, you’re a whine head and have developed into a connoisseur of whines. When your name is mentioned, you are at the top of the whiners list of the World’s Best Top 10 Whiners.

The French would called you a sommelier, a trained and knowledgeable wine professional. If I were to associate that word with the whiner, I would call you a some-liar because that’s what you’re doing when you complain as a good Christian. You’re lying on your belief in God.

You see a sommelier specializes in all aspects of wine service as well as wine and food pairing and so for my use of the some-liar specializes in whining.

Now when people see you coming, they turn and go the other way because they do not want to be associated with, nor contribute to, your drunken state caused by your consumption of whining.

You now have membership into the Whiners Club. This club’s connection stretches worldwide and it does not discriminate, but you do not have to have a life time membership!

Fortunately, there are whinetenders who discourage whining by offering a better solution, a solution from a cup filled with salvation.

These whinetenders don’t offer whine or do anything else that will cause their brother/sister to fall. Romans 14:21

These whinetenders do not get drunk on whine, which shows the way to wickedness. As an alternative, “they be filled” with the Spirit. Ephesians 5:18

If you must partake in wine let it be what Nehemiah 8:10 says: Nehemiah told the people, “Enjoy your good food and wine and share some with those who didn’t have anything to bring. Don’t be sad! This is a special day for the LORD, and he will make you happy and strong.”

“Do not waste time whining filling your mouth with discontent and overlooking the greatness that surrounds you as each new day God sends His blessings your way.”

“Dear God teach me how to be content and complete with all that You have supplied me with. In Jesus , amen.

A LITTLE RED WINE IS GOOD FOR THE STOMACH,

BUT ANY WHINE IS BAD FOR THE SPIRIT