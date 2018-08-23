What kind of fool do you think I am?

A Message From Our Publisher

“But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’ Luke 12:20 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

In a sermon from Luke 12:13 -21, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. enlightens us to the value of arranging our life in directives presented by God to please Him, which are Love God first, family second and be productive in the society. Dr. King uses where Jesus gives the Parable of the Rich Fool, the story of a well-to-do man who was contingent exclusively on his financial affluence to secure all of his comforts.

If unguarded and left to the whims of earthly intellect, we would be like chlorine trifluoride, a substance so flammable that it does not require an ignition source to combust, especially in this political firestorm.

Chlorine trifluoride like many Politrickians are capable of activating incineration of practically any material, including many considered to be fire-safe: retardants, asbestos, glass, concrete and sand.

To at least help to control and be a fire retardant before and during the political firestorm, make sure you’re a registered voter, know who to vote for, then go vote and if for some reason you can’t vote take three other people to the polls to vote! After all, you can participate in a “GET BACK VOTE”, that is the kind of vote that you can get some payback with. Payback from all of the misery and disappointment that you see and you wish you could help change.

“Dear God. In the name of Jesus please don’t let me be called a fool, unless I’m called a fool for you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

WHO’S THE MORE FOOLISH THE FOOL OR ONE WHO FOLLOWS THE FOOL?