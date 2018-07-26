What the Sweet Potato Pie Politics & Ice Cream event is

A Message From Our Publisher

What is the Sweet Potato Pie Politics & Ice Cream event?

‘Give us this day our daily bread. Matthew 6:11 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The Westside Gazette Editorial Board (WEB) is sponsoring Sweet Potato Pie Politics & Ice Cream.

On Saturday, August 18, 2018, the Westside Gazette Editorial Board (WEB) will feature political candidates running in local and state races to come before voters during a three- hour political forum from 9 am – 12 noon, hosted at the Mt. Hermon AME Church, 401 N.W. 7th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Westside Gazette’s Editorial Board or The WEB political forum, aptly titled, “Sweet Potato Pie, Politics & Ice Cream”, is a grass roots effort spearheaded by WEB to make politicians more accessible to voters within the Broward African American community and to focus attention on issues which have a direct impact on their community.

This is the second time that the WEB has presented a political forum in this fashion; the first time was a huge success. Trying to find a unique way to present political information to our community and our readers that was profound, pertinent and was inclusive, we thought about how people come together around good food. We tossed around some ideas and agreed upon sweet potato pie as a familiar and welcomed desert amongst many people in general and Black folk in particular.

Of course, with sweet potato pie you need some homemade ice cream so with that came the catch phrase, “Sweet Potato Pie, Politics & Ice Cream.”

Even though this event’s name attracts all ages, it is, however, for voting ages only! Sorry, NO CHILDREN!

We want an intimate setting different from other political forums that would give all candidates an opportunity to actually sit down with the voting body and have some personal contact as they (candidate) serve them (voters) this delight. This setting allows some 20-30 politicians to come in and talk to tables of 10 voters each at a set time limit, then rotate so all the voters get an up close and personal contact with the candidates to make a more conscious, politically astute decision.

Historically, voters have a tendency to stay away from the polls during mid-term elections so forum organizers also felt the need to try to help motivate voters while educating them concerning the issues. We felt the need to mobilize people to register and most importantly exercise their right to participate in the political process during the upcoming mid-term elections in 2018.

We would like to offer a setting where our needs and concerns are heard from our vantage point.

I will gladly answer any and all questions. I can be reached at (954) 525-1489 and (954) 605-8107 or by email : BRHSR@thewestsidegazette.com

Your participation and service is greatly appreciated and needed. When we all work together for the greater good of all, our future for tolerance opens the doors to accepting our differences.

WE ALL HAVE ONE VOTE – LET’S USE IT TO MAKE IT COUNT