Letter to the Editor

What will you be on Election Day- a Thermometer or Thermostat?

By James J. Hankins

The 2018 televised revolution in our country between the Xenophobe/Wall builders and Pontifex/Bridge builders is on. In the 1960s, when I was vice -president of the New Hanover County NAACP youth group, our fight was against segregation. We Black students at St. Thomas Catholic and Williston Senior High, trained in non-violent protest, practiced civil disobedience by bravely marching and boycotting even as some of us were beaten and arrested.

Today the Parkland students are leading the fight to be free from the dictatorship of the NRA and the “sell-out” politicians it employs.

On November 8th we “all” can use our vote as our voice to choose which direction our country will follow.

Here are some people whose philosophy is leaning right or left.

On the right, we have Judas Iscariot, General George Armstrong Custer, General Robert E. Lee, Benito Mussolini, Papa Doc Duvalier, Osama Bin Laden, Wayne LaPierre (NRA), Hugh Hefner, Donald Trump, Sean Hannity, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Beauregard Sessions, Elisabeth “Betsy” DeVos, Ted Cruz, Thom Tillis and David Rozier. On the left, we have Jesus, Peter, Andrew, James, John, Philip, Nathanel, Matthew, Thomas, James (the younger), Simon, Jude, Harriet Tubman, Cesar Chavez and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. They would, like the Good Samaritans, not say, if I stop to help this man what will happen to me, but if I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?

Which group will you follow? As for me, my wife and son, we will follow the altruistic individuals on the left who practiced love, brotherhood, equality, then suffered and died for us. When we people with faith unite, carefully plan our work, then work our plan, we can never be divided. Please be an active part of the solution. Research the candidates, issues then register and vote early!!!