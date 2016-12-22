Q & A: What Does Reverend Deal Say?

‘What you should know’

Question: Do you know the story of Christmas? Now is the time to test your biblical knowledge about Christmas. Please answer the questions below.

1) Who told Mary and Joseph to go to Bethlehem?

2) What form of transportation did Mary and Joseph use to get to Bethlehem?

3) Which Old Testament prophet had the most to say about the birth of Jesus?

4) In the accounts announcing the birth of Christ, how many times did an angel or angels appear?

5) Who told Joseph the baby’s name was to be Jesus?

6) Can you list 5 names of Jesus found in the bible?

7) What are the meanings of the names Jesus and Emmanuel?

8) The shepherds and the wise men went to see Jesus. Which group followed a star and which group went because of an angel?

9) What did the angels sing to the shepherds?

10) When they went looking for Jesus, what was the sign they were to look for?

11) How many wise men, or kings or magi came to see Jesus?

12) Why Herod asked the wise men to inform him where the baby was? What does this verse say he wanted to know?

13) How old was Jesus when the wise men found him? Bonus question.

14) What are the three gifts mentioned being given by wise men?

15) Which emperor ordered all the young children to be killed?

16) What animals does the bible say were present at the birth?

17) What was the name of the innkeeper who would not allow the pregnant Mary to lodge in his inn?

18) What was the name of the priest who was told he would not die until he saw the Savior?

19) Two of the four Gospels do not mention the birth of Christ. Which

Answers: 1: Luke 2:1; 2: the bible does not say 3: Isaiah 4: Mt 1:20-24, Lk 1:11-20, Lk 1:26-38, Lk 9-15; 5: Mt 1:21; 6: Is 9:6 & Mt 1:22, 23; 7: Mt 1:21, 23; 8: Lk 2:9-15 & Mt 2:1, 2; 9: Lk 2:14; 10: Lk 2:12; 11: the bible does not say how many there were. 12: Mt 2:11-18; 13: Mt 2:9-18; 14: Mt 2:11; 15: Mt 2:13; 16: Not mention in the New Testament, Old Testament Isaiah 1:3; 17: The bible does not say, Lk 2:7; 18: Lk 2:25, 26; 19: Mk and John.

Rev. David Deal is the senior pastor at Every Christian’s Church in Ft. Lauderdale. Please write to Rev Deal in care of the Westside Gazette, 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla 33311, or email to DavidDeal55@gmail.com.