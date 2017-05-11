When the impossible becomes possible

But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, “With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26 KJV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Being Black in America at any age is difficult. As a Black man it is extremely difficult when our survival is often times dependent upon the perception of others who don’t have a clue of who we really are. The survival of our race collectively belongs to all of us, but the absence of the Black man jeopardizes the entire world.

Over the past few days I have attended the memorial services of a classmate and the funeral of a friend. In the coming few days, I will be attending the funerals of a community icon and one of another friend. All of these deaths have been Black men. No, they all did not die from violence; only one of them was a casualty of Black rage. Never the less, families have lost their fathers along with a sense of security.

The absence of the father in the home has meant, to some, the demise of the family. This is due to the family being subjected to abusive conditions because the “Protector” is gone.

During the Biblical days, God set up laws in place to take care of the widows and orphans. As with most laws, if they had not already been violated, there would not have been a need for them.

As we find ourselves trying to maintain a wholesome lifestyle, we never know when the inevitable will happen.

I am perplexed and drawn to rediscover, “What are we here for?” As a child it was simple: we were here to play and get lost in our pure innocence. As an adult I contemplate my purpose in life and ask myself, “How can I leave this world a better place?”

Death has a way of making us focus not on us but on what has happened because of us.

My friend’s violent death has forced me to look behind the vail of uncertainty. As I look I see the dark and painful side, but I also see the peace and comfort that comes with complete rest. That dark side is made up of the whys, while the comforting is reassured because he will not be tormented by what caused him to die.

There is always more than one victim who dies in many violent situations. I know all of the parties in this case and it is not easy for me to write this piece. I know that there will be several unanswered questions that will come from all sides. I know that the pain runs deeper than the oceans and slaps harder than thunder across the hearts and faces of all those affected by this death. It won’t be easy to digest this for either family, but it can be done. Forgiveness is only a prayer away.

It is not for us to judge or to pass judgment. I will continue to pray for each family that has been touched by this tragic and unfortunate event.

If I could have, if only he had, I should have, maybe if I would have… All of these questions, thoughts, and actions are moments, fleeting moments that for some will last a lifetime and yet for another it was his last time.

“God’s people face the dark nights of the soul as part of life’s journey as a pilgrim. When we suffer we know that it’s only for a season.”

“For his anger endureth but a moment: in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Psalms 30:5 KJV

To all the families, when things look their bleakest, look to God. That’s when God’s smile shines brightest.

“Dear God, for Your word tells us to not let our anger cause us to sin. Please God, teach us to subdue our passion and to seek You for all our answers. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

GOD IS THE ANSWER TO ALL OF LIFE’S PROBLEMS