Where are our culturally sensitive Black people?

A Message From Our Publisher

“And in their covetousness (lust, greed) they will exploit you with false (cunning) arguments. From of old the sentence [of condemnation] for them has not been idle; their destruction (eternal misery) has not been asleep.” 2 Peter 2:3 (Amplified Bible)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

This was a piece that I wrote in 2010. I think that it holds some truth today as well as it did then. With the first day of early voting (8-18-18) only three days away, this is a point of contention in several races on the ballot. Not to negate or downplay or take away from any of our politicians, I want the voters and those seeking office to question but not to judge where they are in terms of their sensitivity towards the cultural differences of others. Laws will be established; however, the governing of them is based upon the heart, which will operate freely from insensitivity when love abounds. Love is understanding.

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

For those who chose to play in the atmosphere of Pol-lie-tricks, now you find yourself on the short end of the stick….

Part II

“Vote for me and I’ll set you free!” This has come to be one of the most vicious lies ever perpetrated on a people in need of so much and who have longed to be dealt with fairly.

Obviously, this odious practice from others upon Black people must have been quite attractive to the culturally insensitive Blacks, who have mastered and invented new tricks.

How soon we forget the injustices forced on Black people. Yet our Pol-lie-trickers seem to find an attraction to this sweet detestable fragrance of culturally insensitivity. It gives the impression that somehow this separates them from, “whence they came”.

You don’t have to wallow in manure to know that you’ve been around it. When used properly, even selective manure produces great crops. The problem arises when the wrong manure is used. Then you have a whole different set of problems.

Unfortunately, culturally insensitivity is a byproduct of the choice of selecting the wrong manure.

The most beautiful rose can grow from a sewer because its roots grow beneath the stuff and its head towers above the stuff, thereby preventing the rose from ever getting into the stuff.

Culturally insensitivity, politically, with all of its ills, is creating a rippling effect which divides Black people in every social aspect of life. It frustrates opportunities for reconciliation.

“But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Peter 2:1 (NIV)

Before Black people recognized any political affiliation, they recognized God and each other. With this dependence they were united. Whatever help they needed was given, even if it meant fighting the political structure which discounted them.

Now this culturally insensitivity is beckoning for more and more divisiveness among Black people; from economics to education-from politics to religion- extending from the cradle to the grave.

If we are not careful this death march will be led by our culturally insensitive Pol-lie-trickers.

Where, then, are our organizations that are supposed to be looking out for our justice? The organizations which have been around for over a hundred years?

“And many will follow their immoral ways and lascivious doings; because of them the true Way will be maligned and defamed.” 2 Peter 2:2 (Amplified Bible)

“If I am called to be a politician, I want to be one that politics for truth and righteous neither for self-benefit nor grandiose motives.” Bobby R. Henry, Sr.