A Message From Our Publisher

Where do we go from here? We must get on the BUS!

But whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him? John 3:17 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

“Feeble reactions are destructive and are problematic emotional states that destabilize effective functioning. When we are at that point, devastation is at the door knocking, waiting to come in. In a society that is ruled by and on the principle of THE almighty dollar, SEPARATELY we are seen as broke, busted and definitely can’t be trusted; open to being used and abused, calculated and tossed aside as refuse.

Dr. King recognized that and offered a plan to address those putrid probabilities. He offered that we come together obviously, but how it would be done was deeper. We would have to accept crossing of color lines, political parties, ecclesiastical differences, economic status and anything else that could be used to create a crack in the armor of hope.” —Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It’s ironic that the same apparatus used as a tool in the breaking of a great link in the chain of racism in America is an acronym that I believe can be used to bring America together. And that acronym is BUS (Belief that won’t be Usurped by Suspicion).

As I try to understand and really focus on what it is that we need as a people to bring us out of the slums of degradation, it has already been stated: the same message different words and different ways.

There are several points of entrance that intrigue me. It may sound myopic or some might even look at it as living in a time warped or as one may say, “dated”.

No matter what you call it or what time frame you want to use, if it has been proven to work, what would make you want to try something different- other than the selfish inclination to not to, because, it wasn’t your idea.

It’s often been said that if you don’t know where you’ve been, how will you ever know where you’re going. This idiom is so relevant today.

The best strategies used in gaining the attention of those in power in this country was to put a chokehold on their pockets and the responsibility of cleaning their own houses. It’s something about a rich man cleaning up his own mess that he doesn’t like and what’s more compelling is in his eyes -someone of supposed inferiority controlling his income.

It is obvious that there is nothing new under the sun to most of us and yet there are those who insist on trying to reinvent the wheel or by any means necessary to avoid the obvious-they are not God.

This day and age, if we were to answer the question, “Where do we go from here?” it would serve us best to establish and agree on, where we are. As the record indicates and statistics show, people of color in general and Black people in particular are at or the near bottom of living here in America.

Our rate of unemployment rate is two to three times that of whites and our income is less than half of the income of whites. Consequently, many of us live in deficient housing. The mortality rate of Black babies is double that of white babies. It been said that, “When white people catch a cold, Black people get pneumonia.”

In the arena of education, it is correspondingly disturbing. Black students in elementary schools are one to three years in arrears of whites, and when it comes to Black college graduates, the rate is 38% while the white graduation rate is 62%.

So, you see that we are at a lower point on the scale for decent living as a whole. This less-than-average point is where we are. Where do we go from here?

“First, we must massively assert our dignity and worth. We must stand up amidst a system that still oppresses us and develop an unassailable and majestic sense of values. We must no longer be ashamed of being Black. The job of arousing manhood within a people that have been taught for so many centuries that they are nobody is not easy.”—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As we begin to move upward from the bottom rungs on the ladder of survival to living, we have to form an allegiance with others who will refuse to ride the BUS (Belief that won’t be Usurped by Suspicion) and put on the uniform of a servant, a servant who will serve all based upon their needs just the same.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. Please give me the heart, mind and Spirit to serve others as their needs call for, equally. In Jesus name. Amen”

EQUALLY IS THE SAME WITH GOD.