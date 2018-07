While visiting our Dad for Father’s Day, my sisters and I were pleasantly surprised while attending church with him. He was honored as Father of the Year by his church members and his Pastor, Lester Frink, Sr., of First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville, N.C. after guest Pastor John Langley of Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville, N.C., delivered a moving sermon.

Be Sociable, Share!