White House Internship Program Open for Applicants – Deadline August 24

The White House Internship Program (WHIP) application portal is now live for the Spring 2019 term. Applicants are encouraged to submit a thorough application that illustrates their qualifications, character and commitment to public service. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Interns must be at least 18-years-old as of the internship start date and must meet established criteria. Those who want to apply to be part of the WHIP Spring 2019 Class, which will run from Jan. 16-April 12, 2019, can find more information and complete the application at this link.