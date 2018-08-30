Why Should I Memorize, Speak and stand on the Written Word of God

By Minister Charles Jackson

Part Three

We last learned that God commands his people to memorize his Written Word: Deuteronomy (6:67 and Joshua (1:8). Jesus also memorized the Written Word of God: Matthew (4:1-11). Let us remember that Jesus is one hundred percent God and one hundred percent man. “God sent forth His So made of a woman” Galatians (4:4). “And the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us” John (1:1, 14); “In the be-ginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God …And the Word was made flesh”. God came in the body of a man and experienced the ways of man except, he did not sin as we do; he was sinless. Jesus was hungry Matthew (4:2) reads “And when he had fated forty days and forty nights, he was afterward an hungered.” Also Jesus was thirsty John (19:28) “Jesus saith I thirst”. So it was natural for him to memorize the Written Word of God. Our focus today is to look at a few of the ways or methods to remember, to recall, or to memorize God’s Written Word. When we were in school “back in the day” our teachers told us to write our spelling words at least five times each. If we followed their instructions, our grade was usually an “A”. If repetition worked back then, why not today? One of the benefits I receive from writing God’s Word out is that He allows me at times to experience his presence while writing. My right hand wants to continue writing, and writing, and writing “Oh” What a feeling” it’s like I’m writing for “eternity”. Another proven method or way to remember is to verbalize God’s Written Word. Simply put, to verbalize is to speak out. As we speak God’s word it sinks deep, deep down into our heart’. “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” Romans (10:17). As we memorize scripture the benefits are many. One being, our faith grows. Silent reading over, and over and over also imprints the written Word of God in us. If we do not have a personal relationship with Jesus, then the words we memorize will only be words on a page without life. Jesus said “the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit and they are life” John (6:63). Let this be one of our prayers when we pick up the Written Word of God: “Open thou mine eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of thy law psalms (119:18), so until next First Sunday, continue to read the Westside Gazette, for they are our eyes where we cannot see, and our ears where we cannot hear. Thank you.