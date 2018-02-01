You Are Here: Home » Health » WILL YOU HELP US REACH OUR GOAL?

WILL YOU HELP US REACH OUR GOAL?

Posted by: Posted date: February 01, 2018 In: Health | comment : 0

WAMAECWILL YOU HELP US REACH OUR GOAL?
This year we want to be “the largest walking team” of 200 walkers and raising $100,000? This will be doubled to $200,000!  The World AIDS Museum and Educational Center (WAM) will partner again with team “Happy Hineys / World AIDS Museum”.  The Happy Hineys name was created as Dr. Schochet, a colorectal surgeon who has helped many people to ensure their hiney is happy!  Donate:  If you don’t feel like walking  please consider donating to my personal fundraising goal by clicking on this link: https://floridaaidswalk.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=7483  and remember…  No donation is too small or too Large!

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 11125

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top