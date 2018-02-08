Women Grow Strong launches the Dorothy Baker Leadership Torch Awards Program

From David Thompson

MIAMI – Women Grow Strong has launched a special women’s business mentoring and leadership program that will serve to help empower and inspire women. It is called the Dorothy Baker Leadership Torch Awards Program, and is named after one of south Florida’s iconic business leaders.

“There are but a handful of women who have made a profound impact in my life, and the late Dorothy Baker is one of them,” says Bernadette Morris, CEO of Women Grow Strong. “Back in 1994, I joined the Miami-Dade Chamber, where she served as their CEO, and loved every moment of our time together. Dorothy’s dedication and devotion was epic. I am ever so thankful that she inspired me and encouraged me on my road to business success. Now, it’s time to pay it forward.”

The Dorothy Baker Leadership Torch Awards Program is doing more than just providing cash awards and recognition. The program will serve to help aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs to develop, grow and achieve success. Morris herself is an accomplished business executive, and owner of two successful small businesses – Sonshine Communications and Black PR Wire, Inc., and the founder and owner of her non-profit organization, Women Grow Strong. Morris has personally pledged to work with the winners and provide in-kind support and assistance to them, just as Dorothy provided to her. She wants to help plant a seed to support and encourage women who really want to make an impact for the good of the community through their business, their event, or their project.

Applications for the Dorothy Baker Leadership Torch Awards Program are available from Feb. 1 – 23 online at www.womengrowstrong.com. Submissions must be received by Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. A panel of independent judges has been identified and will assist in the selection process. Winners will be notified by mid-March, and details for the awards ceremony will take place thereafter. For more information about Women Grow Strong, or to make a tax-deductible donation to the organization, contact Pat Allen at (305) 948-8063, ext. 215.