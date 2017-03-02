Writers Conference to train Black authorpreneurs how to save time and money in self-publishing

Nationwide — The Red Ink Conference: The Premier Conference for Authors & Editors will empower attendees to write, edit and market their next bestseller – at a fraction of the cost. Many of the attendees will be indie authors who are just starting their publishing journey.

Both aspiring best-sellers, as

well as those who want to take their writing to the next level by editing for other indie authors, are invited to join the event in Southfield, Michigan at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The conference will cap at 100 attendees and early bird registration is now open! Collectively, their conference speakers, Tenita “Bestseller” Johnson, Valerie J. Lewis-Coleman, and LaTanya Orr, have over 20 years of industry experience and run successful businesses that support indie authors nationwide. Together, they are determined to make a dent in the book publishing world and have attendees learn new, innovative information that will position them to build a solid platform as an authorpreneur and speaker.

Topics to be covered will include:

* Self-Editing & Proofreading Tips

* Self-Publishing Industry Secrets

* How to Create the Bangin’ Bio

* The Bestseller Book Synopsis

* Marketing to Make Money

* And more!

Attendees will also participate in a Shark Tank style pitch event near the end of the conference.

In addition to pouring into authors from around the nation, a portion of the proceeds from The Red Ink Conference will benefit Brown Girls Read, a book club and mentoring program that aims to increase adolescent literacy and empower youth in the community throughout Metropolitan Detroit and surrounding areas. Brown Girls Read provides workshops that are both fun and educational where youth learn essay writing, tips for applying to college, best practices for obtaining financial aid, money management and more.

Early bird admission tickets are $67 through April 1, 2017. Thereafter, general admission tickets are $87. VIP tickets are also available for attendees who would like to have professional headshots taken at the event.