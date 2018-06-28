Youths can have minor arrests erased from record

By Byler Henry

On Friday the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office announced the start of an outreach effort to have records of people under age 21 with low level offenses erased. This is a new way for the area youth with criminal records to get help erasing their non-violent offenses.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said: “It’s a program that provides young people with minor transgressions an opportunity to get an education and find a job.” Those who qualify will no longer have to disclose an arrest on employment, technical school, or college applications, and more than one record can be removed. Aronberg says he expects there will be fewer people needing public financial assistance or repeat offenses, because juvenile crimes committed won’t be held against them.

The State Attorney’s Office sent notices to churches, temples, mosques, high schools, youth organizations, local colleges, announcing work shops for the program. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller’s office, and the Palm Beach County Commission have joined this effort.

About 70 people attended sessions t the state attorney’s offices in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped them complete the applications. They have the final say in removing an arrest record. Between 30 to 35 people are registered to participate in workshops on Thursday at the state attorney’s offices in Delray Beach and Belle Glade.

Those who are interested in the program should send an email to StateAttorney@sal5.org to ask for a preliminary application that determines if someone is qualified to receive this help