The Orange Bowl saw the number 9 ranked Gators take on the 24th ranked Virginia Cavaliers. Walking into Hard Rock Stadium felt like walking into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, feeling as if this was a home for the Gators instead of a neutral site. With Gainesville being roughly 5 hours away, many fans turned out to support their team in this championship game. With roughly 70% gator fans in the crowd, this was an uphill battle for Virginia from the opening kickoff. With thousands of Gator fans roaring would the Cavaliers be gator bait? […]

