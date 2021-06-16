A Diamond in the Dirt

By Reality Check

When I first met Moise Opont he was 19 years old, two years into dealing with the reality of being sentenced to 65 years in prison. The warden had just granted my request allowing me to start a program for the violent group of men on the compound, the brothers under the age of 21.

It was 2009 when I stepped through the door into that cell block which housed these angry young brothers.

Prison staff conceded they had no idea what to do with this group of young men. These young fearless lions defied administration daily, they had just placed all their matrasses in the middle of the cell block and set them on fire in retaliation against disrespectful members of staff.

Security hoped to use me as a control mechanism to subdue them, I used that twisted train of thought as my opportunity to empower these young lions with the tools and strategies for psychospiritual warfare.

My strategy was to go into their cell block, identify the leaders and present my vision to them, win them over and let them influence the others.

In the process of doing so I noticed this young humble prince whose aura radiated humility but fearlessness. Within only two minutes of being in his presence I realized this brother had a powerful calling on his life. It wasn’t the undeniable power of his intellect, it was the powerful spirit that radiated through him. There were young men in there,14 and 15 years old with two and three life sentences.

Young princes 18 years old sentenced to 50 years, shackled to the pain and consequences of inner city genocide, lost souls, directionless, in the midst of that Black holocaust, Moise was already centered enough to know that maintaining his spiritual foundation was the key to survival.

I spent a lot of time with him giving him all the keys I could regarding mastery of this matrix of madness and melancholy. Ten years later when I ran into him, the young prince had evolved into the king I knew he was destined to be.

UNDERSTAND..THATS NOT A GIVEN IN THIS QUICKSAND!….many potentially great men lose the connection to that potential inside these concentration camps….to be able to manifest it is a victory won by a few unique spiritual warriors….HE WAS WINNING. Still poised, still humble, he told me that the program I started gave him the keys he needed to build a successful strategy on how to do his time productively and progressively.

OUR YOUTH ARE NOT A LOST CAUSE.. it is us who have to be more committed to mentorship. Moise got his time reduced in the courts, he has 10 years left. As powerful of a man as he’s become, imagine the giant he would be if the Department of Corrections (D.O.C.) cared enough about our youth to make college courses available; to those of them like Moise who have the ability and the desire to evolve academically and scholastically.

Please email your state legislator and ask them why the state spends more money providing tasers and mace than it does providing collegiate level education for the 100,000s of young men like Moise. It was once against the LAW for slaves to be allowed to read . IF today’s LAW makers won’t provide education for our incarcerated youth….isn’t it the same thing.