Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic On Choreographer Saroj Khan On Her First Death Anniversary

MUMBAI, India — Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away last year, but now people will get to see her life story on the big screen.
A biopic on the life of the choreographer has been announced on her first death anniversary. T-Series is set to produce the upcoming film.
The news was shared on the official Instagram page of T-Series.
“We’re glad to announce that we’ve acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s life story. Stay tuned,” the caption read.
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar shared that he has acquired the rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s family.
“Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker (sic),” said Kumar.
“Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs, and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of their mother,” said Kumar.
While the project has been announced, the details about the director and the cast of the forthcoming film have been kept under wraps.
Speaking about the film, Raju Khan, Khan’s son and a choreographer himself said he is glad that Bhushan Kumar decided to make a biopic on Khan.
“My mother loved dancing, and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry, and it is an honor for us, her family, that the world can see her story,” said Khan.
Khan’s daughter said that she and her family have “closely seen” her late mother’s struggle and fight to become who she was.
“My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry, but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic,” said Khan’s daughter while talking about the biopic.
Khan joined the industry at the age of three. She became a dancer when she was 10-years-old, and by 12, she was an assistant choreographer.
In her career spanning five decades, Saroj Khan choreographed around 3500 dances. Some of her evergreen tracks are “Ek Do Teen,” “Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai,” “Hawa Hawai,” “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,” among others.
The three-time National Award-winning choreographer, known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, also worked with several millennial actors.
Saroj Khan, who was fondly addressed as “Masterji” by celebrities, passed away in 2020 at 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Many stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Farah Khan, paid tribute.
Her last work was with her frequent collaborator and actor Madhuri Dixit in the multi-starring “Kalank.”
The late choreographer also became a famous face on television as a judge on dance shows like “Naach Baliye” and “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.”
(With inputs from ANI)
(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)
The post Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic On Choreographer Saroj Khan On Her First Death Anniversary appeared first on Zenger News.