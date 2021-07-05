Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic On Choreographer Saroj Khan On Her First Death Anniversary

MUMBAI, India — Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away last year, but now people will get to see her life story on the big screen.

A biopic on the life of the choreographer has been announced on her first death anniversary. T-Series is set to produce the upcoming film.

The news was shared on the official Instagram page of T-Series.

“We’re glad to announce that we’ve acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s life story. Stay tuned,” the caption read.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar shared that he has acquired the rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s family.

“Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker (sic),” said Kumar.