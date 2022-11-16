Charles A. ‘Chaz’ Moseley has logged on his computer for the last time

51 years ago, the Westside Gazette was born, like other obligations, answers, and history, out of necessity for service to the advancement of a people not to be invisible. We do understand and wholeheartedly embrace the fact that we did not come this far by ourselves without the energies, spirits, people, and prayers that have prepared us and, in some instances, carried us, we would not be here. Knowing that we don’t exist without each other we honor those who have been and are the thread to bind and create the pages of our history together.

Therefore, we salute and honor our dear friend and family member Charles A. Moseley as he puts his pen back into the quill never to write again here on earth. For all of those that Chaz gave life to through his writings, the world will never forget you because of him.

Go ahead now Chaz and record the history of Angels.

Kindly be advised that a viewing and short memorial service for, Charles A. Mosley, will take place: Thurs., Nov. 17, 2022, 5 PM to 7 PM at Elijah Bell’s Funeral Home 3750 N. State Rd. 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309