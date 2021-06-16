Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Elects New Executive Officers with Promises to Rebuild, Rebrand the Political Organization

By Louis C Ward

Trevor Mallory is the new president of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida(DBCF), a political organization representing almost 2 million African Americans in the sunshine state. Mallory, 49, a former president of Pinellas County Democratic Black Caucus, won 60 percent of the vote at its Zoom election held Saturday, June 5th, 2021.

“We must change our approach to rebuild, rebrand, and reestablish the culture of this organization to make sure we garner the respect we deserve,” stated President Elect Mallory, who seemed very aware of what the immediate objectives of the political organization should be.

President Mallory understands the power that the DBCF can wield when it’s organized and the executive committee is partnering and consistently communicating with other organizations to create one powerful force. “By improving the relationship with our leadership in the legislative and Congressional Black Caucus we can strengthen our ability to impact policy change,” emphasized President Mallory, a community activist of Pinellas County,

“We will also listen to and strengthen engagement with the state and local Black caucus chapters to be sure all members are informed, celebrated and supported,” concluded President Mallory, depicting a keen sense of understanding the significance of having local community input. This WILL NOT be a dictatorship, this is “OUR-SHIP” stated Mallory. He will pull in and brainstorm with the local chapters to make DBCF a viable, powerful and very respected Black Democratic entity in the sunshine state.

Many DBCF members seemed very excited about the new executive team, which included Jordan Pride, 1st Vice President; Easton Harrison, 2nd Vice President; Annie Gumren Sweeting, Secretary; and Jill Lewis Daggs, Treasurer.

The newly elected executive team has two members under 30 years old, who are active in the DBCF and other organizations. Their work with young people could help increase the organization’s young adults membership and may provide the opportunity for DBCF to better understand the issues and needs of that demographic.

Annie Gumren Sweeting, DBCF new secretary, brings a wealth of clerical experience after serving in administrative capacities with the U.S. Armed Forces. She is compassionate, energetic and “fired up and ready to go”

President Mallory and Jill L Daggs bring experience from being past presidents of their respective Democratic Black Caucus Chapters and being members of the DBCF Executive Committee for the past four years. They are very active with their local Democratic Executive Committees (DEC), the NAACP, and various other organizations working to change and publicize the racist policies that are constantly working to suppress the vote, and pass laws that are not in the best interest of Black people or the Florida electorate.

The Florida Democratic Party cannot overstate the reality that it’s imperative that the 2022 midterm election be a major part of DBCF’s focus for change in the state. The Executive Committee’s plans to increase chapters in more counties, elect more Democrats in the state, defeat Governor Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio, and knock back voter suppression laws and policies that help promote Governor DeSantis, a possible Republican candidate for the presidency in 2024. will strike a major blow to a partisan legislative body in Florida.

More than 250 DBCF members, representing 25 counties, voted in the first time Zoom election. Despite some minor glitches prolonging the Zoom election, it was done effectively and transparently, and all qualified members were able to vote.

I believe President Mallory has the vision, the compassion, the energy and the team to make DBCF an influential and powerful political dynamic for all people in Florida, stated a former DBCF Executive Committee chair. “I encourage all DBCF members to get on board and be about the business of taking Florida back by winning the seats for U.S. Senate, Governor, Congress in 2022.”

Jill Daggs said, “Let’s take the past and with a new vision make a phenomenal future.”