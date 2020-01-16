Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

This week, our junior photo-journalists sat in a townhall meeting hosted by Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) School Board Vice Chair at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale.

Human sex trafficking and the importance of the census were major points discussed.

Please stay tuned to next week’s issue to see how these young people will express their understanding of the information/data provided at the meeting.