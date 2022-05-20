Im Olding On: 82 Year Old Lottery Winner Vows To Carry On Working

By Lee Bullen

A man who won $285,000 on the lottery has said he has no plans to stop working as a waiter despite his ripe age of 82.





Vicente Mosquera – who still works at an Italian restaurant in Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States – said he used a special combination of numbers someone told him about many years ago.

The lucky waiter scooped $285,316 on the April 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

Virginia Lottery said in a statement on May 17: “Vicente Mosquera says he just loves his job as a waiter in an Italian restaurant. That’s why he continues to do it, even at the age of 82.

“And winning the lottery isn’t likely to change that!

“The Virginia Beach man won a jackpot of $285,316 in the April 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. He matched all five winning numbers, 19-23-30-33-38, with a ticket he bought at the Food Lion at 2005 Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach.”

The lottery company added: “He told Lottery officials he selected the numbers on his ticket using a combination someone told him years ago.

Oakland County man found forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet, he won from the Michigan Lottery. (Michigan Lottery/Zenger).

“After collecting his prize at the Lottery’s Hampton customer service center, Mr. Mosquera happily headed off to work.”

Earlier this month, a Michigan woman scooped $500,000 on the lottery after stopping to buy the ticket on the way to her weekend cottage.

Deborah Berschbach, from Royal Oak, Oakland County, Michigan, said she only realized she had won when she was heading home after the break.

She said: “I stopped and purchased a ticket before heading to our cottage for the weekend.”

In a statement on May 13, Michigan Lottery said: “Deborah Berschbach, 54, matched the five white balls – 14-22-38-56-60– in the May 7 Powerball Double Play drawing to win a $500,000 prize. She bought her winning ticket at Star Market, located at 1806 West 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.”

Another Oakland County resident won $242,256 on the Michigan Lottery this month – after forgetting he had bought the winning ticket.

The 65-year-old man, whose name has not been released, bought some tickets while he was filling up with petrol but forgot all about them until he saw them later in his wallet.

He said: “When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Deborah Berschbach, 54, won $500.000 for Mother’s Day, in Royal Oak , USA. (Michigan Lottery/Zenger)

He went on: “I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app.”

In a statement on May 9, Michigan Lottery said: “An Oakland County man had a hard time believing he won a $242,256 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

“The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 30 drawing to win the big prize: 14-16-25-29-39.”

The man bought his winning ticket at a BP petrol station on West Maple Road in the city of Clawson.