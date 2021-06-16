Influencer Launches Self-Love Guide and Community-Based Platform to PromoteSelf-Discovery Among Women

ATLANTA, GA. — Candice Jones, content creator and influencer, launches a community-driven plat-form, Everything She Is Co., to help young girls and women navigate their self-discovery journey. The platform serves as a safe haven for women in the digital space that demands agency over their lives and self-identity. This safe haven targets limiting belief systems and accountability measures through a compassionate lens. The products include Self-Love Workbook, accessories that showcase gratitude and Intention Setting Guide serve as a catalyst for women to redefine themselves and their reality.

Jones has garnered attention through her social media platforms by encouraging her audience to cultivate healthy relationships with their hair texture, body and skin. Along her journey as an influencer and serialentrepreneur, she unknowingly embarked on a path that involved unlearning ideologies that no longerserved her, healing and forgiveness. These tangible steps helped her show up as her higher-self in all facets of life. The Self-Love Workbook and Intention Guide is a collection of the tangible steps she follows. Each product provides unwavering support to result in confident young girls and women.

Everything She Is Co. believes all women should feel confident, embrace their divine feminine and live life in their purpose. This community-based platform is the manifestation of Jones’ inner workings to experience a life of abundance. She wants the community she’s built over the years to live a fulfilled and self-assured life.

For more information on Everything She Is Co., and more products to come please visit:

https://www.everythingsheis.co/

Candice Jones, content creator and influencer, has garnered attention with her expertise in all pillars of self: self-love, self-care and self-confidence. Throughout her adolescent years, her parents instilled in her the importance of hardwork and determination. These values led her to attend The University of Central Florida. She graduated with a Bachelors in Biomedical Sciences in hopes of becoming a gynecologist to make her family proud. Solitude and introspection helped her come to the realization that the dreams and values she carried did not align with her life’s purpose. Jones was inspired by this epiphany and began doing the inner workings to build the foundation of her legacy without outside influences.

Jones’ resilience and determination helped her redefine her identity. This journey to self-discovery birthed her community-driven lifestyle platform, Everything She Is Co. This digital safe haven she’s created is the manifestation of her overcoming shame, guilt and uncertainty. Jones is now tackling entrepreneurship with the tools she’s providing with her lifestyle brand in hopes to help young women and girls embrace their journey into womanhood. Jones’ transparency inspires young women to unlearn concepts that don’t align with their beliefs, the importance of forgiveness and gratitude to break the barriers that keep them from being their authentic self.