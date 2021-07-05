Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ To Get New Title

NEW DELHI — A week after announcing the musical love saga titled “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the makers of the movie have decided to change the name of the film to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

Taking cognizance of the concerns expressed by the audience against the title of the upcoming movie, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement on his Twitter handle, saying that the makers have decided to change the name of the movie.

“A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process,” it said.

“We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments even if that’s purely unintentional.”

“Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey,” he tweeted.

The decision comes after the title of the movie received backlash on social media after it was officially announced on June 23.

The literal translation of “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is the story of Satyanarayan, which is an alias for the Hindu deity Vishnu.

Bhartiya Janta Party Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal raised objections against the name of the film and threatened the producer.

Thakur claimed that Sajid Nadiadwala had hurt religious sentiments and would not be spared.

Her statement comes after producers had already decided to change the name of the film.

Hindu organization Sanskriti Bachao Manch, which is based in Bhopal, sought an apology from Nadiadwala and has lodged complaints in several police stations against the filmmakers.

Produced by Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Nadiadwala also spoke about the upcoming project and said that he is excited to collaborate with Vidwans and Aaryan.

“‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ has been a visionary project for me,” he said.

“We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans, and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one.”

“This will be our first time working with Kartik, and he brings new energy to the project, all together. ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ makes for a script that calls for this perfect union, and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience.”

The film will also mark Aaryan’s first collaboration with Nadiadwala.

While the actor’s previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him in a narrative that has not been explored before with this film.

Apart from “Satyanarayan Ki Katha,” Aaryan will also be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Dhamaka.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil)