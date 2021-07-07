Kickoff Times Revealed For FMU Football 2021 Schedule Florida Memorial will have all of its home games kickoff in the early afternoon during the 2021 season

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Take two.

A year after Florida Memorial University’s football program had its “rebirth” season – the program’s first football season after a 62-year hiatus – derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lions are ready to take the field again this coming fall.

Having released its 2021 football schedule during the spring, FMU announced the kickoff times for all 11 of its games this coming season Friday afternoon.

All FMU’s home football games, which will be played at Nathaniel “Traz” Powell Stadium, are set to kick off at 1:30 p.m.

The Lions weren’t able to play a home game this past fall during its shortened season. The team did host its inaugural “Blue vs. White” intrasquad spring football game in front of nearly 500 fans at Traz Powell this past April, but Florida Memorial set to play its first official home football game on September 11th when it hosts University of The Cumberlands (Ky.) at 1:30 p.m.

Florida Memorial’s 2021 football season will begin with a road game at in-state historically Black college (HBCU) rival Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida – kicking off at 4 p.m.

FMU will rack up some road miles in September when it travels to Faulkner University (Ala.) on Sept. 18 and to Cumberland University (Tenn.) on Sept. 25, with both of those games set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 Central time).

The October 16 “Battle of Miami Gardens” against neighborhood and conference rival St. Thomas University has been set for a 12-noon kickoff – the Lions’ earliest starting time of the season.

Head coach Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. and his team will also have a couple games under the “Saturday Night Lights”. Florida Memorial will play two night games in 2021 and both will be on the road – a 7 p.m. showdown at Ave Maria University on October 30th and 7 p.m. meeting with Southeastern University on November 13th in what will be FMU’s regular season finale.

Florida Memorial University’s first football homecoming is slated for the week of Saturday, November 6th when the Lions host Webber International University. Like the other home games, the homecoming game is slated to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. but could be subject to change as the school has yet to release its schedule of other homecoming festivities.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets and/or parking passes in advance can visit www.FMUAthletics.com/Tickets for more information and official dates of when tickets and passes will go on sale.