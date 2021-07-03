L’Oréal, Kenyan Beauty College Bring Hope To Young People Living With Albinism 

NAIROBI, Kenya — Among the many students at Beauty Point College in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, there is a special cohort: 18 students with albinism, a rare genetic condition limiting the body’s ability to process melanin.

They are part of a larger group, sponsored by beauty products giant L’Oréal in conjunction with the Albinism Association of Kenya to empower them economically. The program started in 2016.

Elvis Makori Ombati, 26, is one of those students who feel that joining this beauty college changed his life.

“I no longer feel discriminated against because of my skin color,” said Ombati to Zenger News as he filed the nails of a client.

“Look around the city, when you go to the beauty salons you will find long queues of clients waiting. That tells you the demand is growing, and I want a share of it.”

Ombati, born and raised in Kisii County, around 180 miles southwest of Nairobi, hopes to open a salon and tap into the growing beauty market after graduating from college.

Across the classroom at another table, Rachael Wambui Wangare is practicing how to cut a client’s hair. Although a male-dominated industry, she is determined to transcend boundaries and beat the myths surrounding albinism.

Wangare, a mother of one, used to be a housewife, but now she hopes to assist her family financially after securing a job or opening a business.

“When I joined the college, I didn’t know anything about beauty, but today I am here and doing well beyond anyone’s imagination,” she told Zenger News.

The Human Resource Business Partner for L’Oreal East Africa, Oliver Tambo, said they plan to sponsor at least 20 students annually for three years. A new set of students is expected in August or September 2021.

“The idea is to amplify the conversation around people with albinism, drive inclusion and build economic empowerment,” he told Zenger News.

Apart from paying their school tuition fee, L’Oreal also arranges their daily transport during the six-month-long training.

At the end of the training, the company teaches the beneficiaries entrepreneurial and marketing skills.