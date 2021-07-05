South Africa’s Ex-President Zuma Refuses To Serve 15-Month Prison Sentence

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, 79, on July 4, 2021, refused to serve a 15-months prison sentence handed down to him by the Constitutional Court on June 29.

Zuma, who ruled the country between 2009 and 2018, failed to comply with a court order before a state commission conducting a corruption inquiry.

“Zuma was served with the order, and it is impossible to conclude anything other than that he was unequivocally aware of what is required of him,” said acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe while delivering the ruling in the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

On July 2, Zuma filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, terming the sentence he received “cruel and degrading.”

“The sentence reminds our people of apartheid days. Sending someone to jail without trial could be a travesty to our justice,” Zuma told journalists outside his home in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province.