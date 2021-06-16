Tel Aviv’s Museum Of The Jewish People Gets $100M Makeover

The newly expanded and reimagined ANU – Museum of the Jewish People opened March 10, becoming the world’s only museum dedicated to celebrating and exploring the experiences, accomplishments and spirit of the Jewish people from biblical times to today.

The Diaspora Museum (Beit Hatfutsot) on the campus of Tel Aviv University was founded in 1978 and later renamed the Museum of the Jewish People.

Its new brand identity adds ANU — Hebrew for “we”— to embrace inclusion and reflect the diversity and collective spirit of the Jewish people everywhere, said the museum’s board chair, Irina Nevzlin.

“Every nation deserves a place that tells its story and makes people proud of who they are and their heritage and roots,” said Nevzlin.

“It is a privilege to realize the transformation of this institution, which now becomes the largest and most comprehensive Jewish museum in the world. The museum will serve as a beacon of Jewish identity and culture, celebrating our unique history and future.”

The decade-long, $100 million expansion tripled gallery space to 72,000 square feet across four wings spanning three floors. Visitors of all faiths and ages are guided on a multimedia, multisensory journey through the 4,000-year history of the Jewish people.

Reimagined museum experience

The journey progresses top down, from the third floor to the first floor.

Visitors will “meet” a broad spectrum of ordinary Jews on the third-floor Mosaic-Modern Jewish Identity and Culture wing, along with Jewish Hall of Famers in dance, theater, film, TV, music, humor, literature, languages and modern art.

The Journey – The Jewish Story Through Time wing on the second floor traces the roots and history of the Jewish people across of the world from biblical times through today, with the help of an interactive map, and the evolution of Jewish faith, thought and creativity.

The first-floor Foundations – A Common Core, A Universal Message wing explores Jewish practice, beliefs and traditions, and the Bible and its influence on world culture, especially as it relates to concepts of justice and liberty.

Among the artifacts and artworks are a Shaddai (a term for God) amulet recovered from inside the wall of an Italian home after World War II; a 15th century Sephardic Book of Esther scroll; and Joseph Bentolila’s letter of rights issued by Napoleon III.

Contemporary additions to the collection include guitars that were played by Leonard Cohen and Gene Simmons; the chest protector worn by pro baseball catcher-turned World War II spy Moe Berg; and a lace collar that belonged to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s jabot collar and autobiography at ANU. (Courtesy of ANU)

Do you have a famous cousin?

In partnership with Geni.com, the museum developed an app, MJP & Me, that shows if you’re related to any other visitors in the museum in real time, or to famous Jews across the ages. If these newly discovered relatives are part of the exhibition, the app shows where to find them.

The face-lift is topped by an open-air rooftop terrace offering views of Tel Aviv and the Mediterranean Sea.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for 10 years,” said chief curator Orit Shaham-Gover. “It’s been an intellectual and emotional journey, and we are so thrilled to illustrate the story of the Jewish people in its entirety, from past and present to the future.”

ANU – Museum of the Jewish People is open daily. Tours are available in several languages.

For more information, please click here.

Tel Aviv’s Museum of the Jewish People gets $100m makeover appeared first on ISRAEL21c.